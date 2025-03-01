TRAFFIC FATALITY: Young woman dead following early morning traffic mishap

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Officers from the Traffic Division of the Royal Bahamas Police Force are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred early Saturday morning which claimed the life of a young woman, believed to be in her 20’s, near the Yamcraw shoreline in New Providence.

Superintendent Coran Jennings, second in command of the Traffic Division, informed the media that the incident took place around 2 a.m. Saturday. The woman was reportedly traveling east on Prince Charles Drive when she reached the intersection of Yamcraw Road and drove her vehicle into the water.

Jennings stated that, at this time, investigators have not determined the cause of the accident; however, he revealed that the victim sustained injuries to the upper extremities of her body.

The woman was driving a black Honda, which sustained significant damage, according to investigators.

Jennings also noted that it is too early to say whether speed was a factor in the crash.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.