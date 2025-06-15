Traffic fatality under investigation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Saturday, 15th June, 2025, shortly before 6:30 p.m., resulting in the death of an adult male.

Initial reports indicate that the incident took place in the vicinity of East Street and Robinson Road and involved two vehicles. One of the drivers, a 66-year-old man, was transported to the hospital by ambulance, where he later died.

There were no visible signs of physical injury to the deceased; therefore, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing.