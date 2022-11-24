Traffic fatality: Pedestrian struck while crossing street in Eight Mile Rock

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Police recorded another traffic fatality last night after a man was struck by a car as he attempted to cross the street in Holmes’ Rock, Grand Bahama.

Officers of the Eight Mile Rock Police Station received a report of a traffic fatality in the area of Section A Holme’s Rock shortly before 10pm.

According to police, a man driving a “yellowish Japanese vehicle” was traveling east along Queen’s Highway, Eight Mile Rock when he struck another man who was attempting to cross the street.

“EMS personnel attended the scene and found no signs of life,” the report read.

“The victim was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he was examined by a doctor and pronounced dead. This matter is under active investigation.”