TRAFFIC FATALITY: Motorcyclist pinned under Mack truck

LocalOctober 19, 2023October 19, 2023 at 11:38 am Jose Etienne
TRAFFIC FATALITY: Motorcyclist pinned under Mack truck

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Traffic police in New Providence are investigating an early morning accident, involving a Mack Truck and a motorcycle, which has left a man, who is believed to be in his early 20’s, dead, according to Chief Superintendent of Police David Lockhart.

According to preliminary information, sometime after midnight Thursday, October 19th, 2023 the driver of a motorcycle collided with a Mack Truck at the intersection of Carmichael and Golden Isles Roads.

Traffic cops say the motorcyclist was pinned under the truck and subsequently succumbed to injuries.

This incident marks the 45th traffic fatality for the year and comes on the heels of a double traffic fatality on Monday which claimed the life of a motorcyclist as one of his two passengers.

Tags

, , , ,

About Jose Etienne

Jose Etienne is a broadcast reporter at Eyewitness News, having originally joined as an intern. He cites his main drive for pursuing a career in journalism as giving a voice to those who are marginalized and oppressed in society.

Leave a Reply

*