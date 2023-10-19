TRAFFIC FATALITY: Motorcyclist pinned under Mack truck

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Traffic police in New Providence are investigating an early morning accident, involving a Mack Truck and a motorcycle, which has left a man, who is believed to be in his early 20’s, dead, according to Chief Superintendent of Police David Lockhart.

According to preliminary information, sometime after midnight Thursday, October 19th, 2023 the driver of a motorcycle collided with a Mack Truck at the intersection of Carmichael and Golden Isles Roads.

Traffic cops say the motorcyclist was pinned under the truck and subsequently succumbed to injuries.

This incident marks the 45th traffic fatality for the year and comes on the heels of a double traffic fatality on Monday which claimed the life of a motorcyclist as one of his two passengers.