Traffic Fatality: Elderly woman killed in traffic mishap on Eleuthera

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Eleuthera are investigating a fatal traffic accident that claimed the life of a 79 year old woman.

The incident reportedly occurred around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday 22nd June 2024 in Spanish Wells, according to police.

Preliminary reports indicate the female was traveling west along Leo Road, in a white Honda Civic when she reportedly lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole.

The female was taken to the local clinic where she succumbed to her injuries, according to authorities.

Officers from the Traffic Division New Providence will travel to Eleuthera to assist their colleagues with the

investigation.