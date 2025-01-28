Watch ILTV Live
TRAFFIC FATALITY: Adult male motorist collides with garbage truck

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A man, believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s, has become the country’s latest traffic facility in New Providence.

Second in Charge of the Traffic Division Chief Superintendent Coran Jennings confirmed that at approximately 3:40 AM, officers from the Traffic Division responded to a collision on East Street South. The victim was reportedly heading southbound when he crashed into the rear of a sanitation truck which resulted in his death.

Investigators noted that Emergency Medical Services responded to scene and confirmed that the victim showed no sign of life.

Jennings stated that speeding might have played a role in the incident and urged the public to exercise caution on the road and to drive responsibly.

An investigation is currently underway.

