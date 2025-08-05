Trade Commission Chairman says China seminar opens the door for stronger SME trade ties

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A Chinese government-sponsored seminar could open the door to expanded trade and investment opportunities between Bahamian and Chinese small businesses, according to Senator Barry Griffin.

Griffin, who chairs the Bahamas Trade Commission, is among a delegation of government and business representatives set to travel to China for the Seminar on Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Management for The Bahamas, which takes place August 5–18. He described the initiative as a valuable opportunity for Bahamian entrepreneurs and officials to gain first-hand exposure to China’s successful SME ecosystem.

“This seminar is an intensive course that explores the laws, policies, customs regime, and many initiatives that China uses to support the development of its micro, small, and medium-sized businesses,” Griffin said. “It includes instruction from professors and entrepreneurs in China, as well as visits to markets, trade shows, and business enclaves where you see SMEs operating on the ground.”

Griffin added that a central focus of the program is fostering collaboration between Bahamian and Chinese SMEs.

“The idea is for Bahamian private sector companies and entrepreneurs to tap into this Chinese ecosystem to boost trade and investment between our two countries,” he said. “This could mean exporting Bahamian products and services to China or leveraging Chinese technology and supply networks to help Bahamian businesses grow globally.”

The seminar, fully funded by the Chinese government, is part of a broader human resource cooperation plan between China and The Bahamas. It will include site visits to Wenzhou in Zhejiang Province, one of China’s leading regions for SME innovation, and cover topics such as e-commerce, SME laws and policies, innovation capacity-building, and cross-border trade development.

Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas, Her Excellency Yan Jiarong, met with Griffin and other delegates—including Randy Rolle, Chairman of the Bahamas Consumer Protection Commission, and Dave Munroe, Acting Managing Director of the Bahamas Development Bank—prior to their departure.

Ambassador Yan emphasized that SMEs are key drivers of job creation and innovation and that China and The Bahamas share a common commitment to supporting their growth. She said the seminar would provide participants with meaningful insights and foster stronger business and trade ties between the two nations.

Griffin welcomed the initiative, calling it an important part of the Bahamas Trade Commission’s efforts to help local businesses expand internationally.

“We welcome opportunities like this that allow Bahamian businesses to explore going global—whether through exports or strategic partnerships,” he said. “This is about building real connections that support long-term economic growth.”