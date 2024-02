NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Bahamian basketball star Buddy Hield ( @buddylove ) has been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Indiana Pacers reportedly traded Buddy Hield to the 76ers for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks, according to ESPN sources.

The Grand Bahama Native was drafted back in 2016, sixth overall. This will be his fourth NBA team. He has previously played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings and, most recently, the Indiana Pacers.