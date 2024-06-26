TRACKING TAYLOR CASEY: Resort officials speak

NASSAU, BAHAMAS -Eyewitness News is on the ground at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat; while its officials have referred Eyewitness News to their international spokesperson they have stated that “the place is one of wellness and healing and have nothing to hide in regards to the disappearance of 41 year old Taylor Casey who reportedly went missing on Paradise Island last week.”

Officials confirmed that they have been “cooperative with police and Casey’s family and continue to pray for her safe return.”