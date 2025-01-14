Watch ILTV Live
Tourist allegedly drowns in waters between Bimini & the Berry Islands

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in the Berry Islands are investigating an alleged drowning that occurred in waters between Bimini and the Berry Islands.

On Monday, 13th January 2025, around 2:30 p.m., a Royal Bahamas Defense Force (R.B.D.F.) vessel responded to a distress call near Mackie Shoal.

The R.B.D.F. crew engaged with a vessel that rescued a 28-year-old male found adrift and in distress near a jet ski. The R.B.D.F. vessel later took possession of an unresponsive male recovered by a second vessel, police said.

Both individuals, identified as visitors, were transported to a local clinic on Berry Island. The 28- year-old male received medical treatment, while the second male was pronounced dead by the local doctor, authorities confirmed.

Preliminary reports indicate that the two men left Nassau on a jet ski on Saturday, 11th January 2025, for a fishing trip in Bimini. The jet ski reportedly took on water near Andros, forcing them to use it as a raft.

There are no visible signs of foul play, but an autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death as the investigation continues.

