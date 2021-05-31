TOURISM ON THE UPSWING: Hotels get US Memorial Day weekend boost, BHTA pres notes

Tourism officials laud steadily improving arrival numbers

“The recovery we are seeing is encouraging”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Hotel & Tourism Association (BHTA) President Robert “Sandy” Sands said yesterday that the continuing trend of this nation’s tourism numbers growing week-over-week, in addition to the popular US Memorial Day weekend, has proven a “positive combination” with a number of hotels reporting a boost in business over the weekend.

Sands told Eyewitness News: “A number of our hotels are reporting a boost over this weekend. That has been a continuing trend as well in terms of tourism numbers growing week-over-week, notwithstanding the very popular Memorial Day weekend in the United States.

“It’s a positive combination of both the fact that demand for a destination like The Bahamas continues to grow and the Memorial Day weekend is a traditional traveling weekend.”

He added: “The Bahamas has a very strong reputation in the marketplace of exercising all the protocols and promoting a safe vacation, etc. All of those things together have been contributing to the upward increases in visitation to the islands.”

Jan Knowles, vice-president of Marketing and Communications at the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD), told Eyewitness News: “We are seeing improved passenger numbers month-over-month. While we are still a long way from our pre-pandemic numbers of 2019, the recovery we are seeing is encouraging.”