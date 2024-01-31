Tourism officials hope to reverse blocked bookings from Grand Bahama to Florida

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Tourism officials say they are working to persuade Margaritaville at Seas (MAS) to reverse a recent decision that blocks bookings from Grand Bahama to Florida.

In a press statement issued Wednesday afternoon, tourism officials said: “We advise the public that the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation is actively engaged with MAS to reverse its recent policy change that does not allow originating a trip from Freeport, Grand Bahama to Florida.”

Tourism officials say the blockage of that booking option poses a great threat to residents who reside in Grand Bahama.

“We have emphasized to MAS that this is an essential service to the way of life of the residents of Grand Bahama Island,” the statement said.

“We will apprise the public of the outcome of these discussions.”

MAS has served as a popular and less expensive mode of transportation for Grand Bahamians traveling between Grand Bahama and Florida.