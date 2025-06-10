Tourism officials head to Florida to deepen market ties and promote multi-island experiences

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation is spearheading a strategic mission to Florida aimed at strengthening trade relationships and expanding market share in one of its most lucrative regions. The delegation, led by the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, along with Director General Latia Duncombe and senior officials, will host key business-to-business events on 10 and 11 June.

Florida remains a critical gateway for The Bahamas, with Miami–Ft. Lauderdale continuing to lead U.S. arrivals to the destination in early 2025. Alongside strong growth from Orlando, Tampa, and Boca Raton, the Ministry is focused on translating this momentum into sustained economic benefits by deepening engagement with wholesalers, travel agents, airlines, investors, and corporate partners.

“Our engagement in Florida is about more than tourism—it’s about economic opportunity. By strengthening these trade partnerships, we ensure that The Bahamas remains top-of-mind among travel professionals and investors alike,” said Deputy Prime Minister Cooper. “This mission reinforces our commitment to building a resilient, multi-island tourism economy that drives growth and supports Bahamian communities.”

The mission follows the launch of the Ministry’s latest advertising campaign, It’s not one island, it’s a lifetime of them, which highlights the diverse experiences across The Bahamas’ 16 island destinations. The delegation’s agenda includes targeted meetings, product showcases, and cultural events designed to foster collaboration and increase direct bookings to local businesses.

Director General Duncombe emphasized, “Florida is a cornerstone of our growth strategy. These focused engagements not only showcase the breadth of our product offerings but also open doors for new investment and partnership opportunities that underpin national economic development.”

Trade partners attending the events will gain insights into upcoming tourism projects, marketing initiatives, and policy priorities, alongside opportunities to experience authentic Bahamian culture through culinary tastings, music, and traditional Junkanoo performances.