Tourism minister urges Bahamians to get vaccinated as industry rebound depends on it

Vaccinations will position Bahamas to “blow open the borders and let the good times roll again”, says D’Aguilar

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar yesterday stressed that the tourism industry is dependent on Bahamians getting vaccinated, arguing that the economy will not improve until the country’s tourism sector rebounds.

D’Aguilar, who was making his contribution to the mid-year budget debate, noted that the tourism sector will not improve until potential visitors feel comfortable traveling and the situation improves in this nation’s core markets — the United States and Canada.

According to D’Aguilar, there is “absolutely nothing” that can replace tourism’s economic impact in the short-term.

“No matter what the pundits say, there is absolutely nothing that can replace tourism in the short-term,” he said.

“I hear some people say ‘replace tourism with agriculture’. Using all of the accounting and financial background that I have, I just don’t see agriculture replacing tourism anytime soon.

“Our tourism industry has received billions upon billions of dollars in investment, employing two out of every three Bahamians and generates at least 50 percent of our GDP. Given the significance of tourism and our dependence on tourism, our recovery and the subsequent reduction of this massive $1.3 billion annual deficit is contingent on the revival of tourism.”

D’Aguilar added: “Plain and simple, our economy will improve when tourism improves. Tourism will improve when persons feel safe to travel here and when the current health situation improves in our core markets such that they do not need to go through all of the COVID testing and getting a health visa to travel to The Bahamas.

“I encourage all Bahamians to get vaccinated as quickly as they can, especially those employed in the tourism sector. If our visitors are vaccinated and we are vaccinated, then we will be in a good position to blow open the borders and let the good times roll again.”

According to D’Aguilar, over the past four months, this nation has received over 125,000 travel applications from both visitors and returning residents; since the New Year, the country is averaging over 2,000 each day.

“The number of visitors applying for health visa is slowly increasing,” said D’Aguilar.

“In November, our first month of reopening, there were 14,000 visitors who applied.

“In December, there were 32,000 visitors who applied.

“In January, there were 21,000 who applied… — a decrease caused by President Biden’s announcement that quarantining for persons returning to the United States from travel abroad was being contemplated, an idea that was later dismissed.

“In February, there were over 28,000 that applied. And for March, I estimate that close to 45,000 visitors will apply for a health visa given that Easter falls at the end of this month and the hotels are reporting healthier bookings.”

D’Aguilar noted that there have been daily inquiries from Americans who have been vaccinated asking whether they can visit The Bahamas without a PCR test.

“Right now, we have to say no, which is deterring some potential visitors. You must get a PCR test because if you come to The Bahamas vaccinated but infected, then you run the risk of infecting a Bahamian who is vaccinated,” said D’Aguilar.

“I am ready to be vaccinated. I want to be vaccinated. I will get vaccinated when the chance is offered to me. Tourism is dependent on people getting vaccinated.”