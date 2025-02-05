Watch ILTV Live
Tourism Minister outlines hard facts concerning Grand Lucayan Resort

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Chester Cooper outlining the hard facts for reporters today as it concerns the Grand Lucayan Resort and the price tag attached to keeping the embattled property operational; Cooper suggested that the public purse is dealt a hefty price tag of $1 million dollars in “fixed,”operational costs for the property.

Cooper noted that the resort employs more than 200 Bahamians at the moment.

Prime Minister Philip Davis announced over the weekend that the Davis administration is in the “final stages,” of negotiations with a potential developer who will not only take over ownership of the resort but will also assume the responsibility of redeveloping the island’s airport.

No timeline has been given on when the deal might successfully close.

