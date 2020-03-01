D’Aguilar: Fake check cashed on Tourism ministry’s account

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar yesterday urged businesses to be wary of banking fraud after a fake check was cashed on the ministry’s account.

He did not indicate how much that check was worth as he spoke to the going police investigation.

“This is a simple case of a check being fraudulently generated and presented to the bank for clearing,” D’Aguilar said, in an interview with Eyewitness News.

“I am advised that the check cleared.

“Obviously once we found out that it happened the police were called and its now a matter of police investigation.”

He said: “…I’ve been advised by senior executives in the Ministry of Tourism that the check was fraudulent, it was fake, and presented for payment.”

D’Aguilar urged businesses and individuals who bank with checks to be on guard for this type of fraud.

Superintendent Matthew Edgecombe told members of the media that the Anti Corruption and Financial Crimes Branch is investigating a complaint of fraud at this particular time.

“We have a number of suspects in custody,” Edgecombe said.

“However, we wish to make no further comments at this time.

“We will also not name anyone who is in custody.”

Eyewitness News understands that a former diplomat was in still in custody yesterday assisting police with their investigations.