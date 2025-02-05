Watch ILTV Live
TOURISM MINISTER: ‘2024 banner year for tourism, visitor spending increased’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, Deputy Minister Chester Cooper, revealing today that visitors are spending more in country based on 2024 surveys conducted by the Florida Cruise Association and the Government of The Bahamas.

Cooper revealed that the average spend per cruise visitor has totaled $130, while the overall average spend for stopover visitors, with a 6-7 day stay, has totaled $2800.

Cooper highlighted that the uptick in visitor spend is expected to continue increasing as 2024 was deemed the best year in Tourism to date.

