“Tourism is Everybody’s Business” campaign launched

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation has launched a new campaign, “Tourism is Everybody’s Business,” to underscore the important role that each Bahamian plays within the multi-billion dollar tourism industry.

Director General of Ministry Tourism Latia Duncombe, during a press conference held Monday afternoon, noted that recent travel advisories issued by the United States and negative international headlines that followed did not accurately tell the story of The Bahamas as a safe and enjoyable tourist destination.

Tourism officials revealed that the year-long campaign will begin with a promotion including local influencers to help encourage Bahamians to engage in domestic travel, explore major islands, and participate in upcoming Family Island festivals.