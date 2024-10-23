Tourism & Investments Minister addresses Baha Mar NYC court ruling

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Chester Cooper expressed confidence that the recent New York Supreme Court ruling in favor of the Izmirlian family against China Constitution America, Inc. will not negatively impact the country’s burgeoning investment and tourism sectors.

Speaking with press ahead of the parliamentary session on Wednesday, Cooper refrained from commenting on the specifics of the ruling but emphasized the government’s commitment to fostering an investor-friendly environment, he said there is an anticipation of a surge in foreign investment.

In response to the ruling, Prime Minister Philip Davis issued a statement announcing that Attorney General Ryan Pinder has been tasked with reviewing the NYC court decision. Davis noted that the government will await legal advice before making any further statements.

Meanwhile, China Constitution America, Inc. has indicated its intention to appeal the ruling.