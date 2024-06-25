Tourism DG: Officials are working diligently to mitigate media fallout over missing American tourist

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Director General of Tourism Latia Duncombe told reporters on Tuesday morning that officials are locked in meetings discussing ways to counteract “bad press” that could follow the disappearance of 41-years-old Taylor Casey, a tourist from Chicago who has reportedly been missing in New Providence since June 19th.

Her comments came on the heels of a number of international headlines which tell the story of an American woman who has reportedly vanished while vacationing in The Bahamas.

Duncombe added that police investigations into this incident are underway and opted to remain guided by their protocol concerning the release of comments on the sensitive matter.

Duncombe offered “prayers and hope” for the family who are still searching for answers as to where their loved one could be.

Casey was last seen on Paradise Island.