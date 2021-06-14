KEEPING A RECORD: Tourism Development Corp to create first-ever tourism business registry

TDC chief says Safe Travel Stamp to function like Better Business Bureau

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Tourism Development Corporation (TDC) plans to create a first-ever registry of all tourism-related businesses in the country, in an initiative expected to begin later this year or early next year, according to its Chief Executive Janet Johnson.

Johnson, while addressing the recent Cat Island Business Outlook, highlighted the registry as an upcoming initiative under the Sustainable Tourism Certification Program.

“We will be registering all tourism businesses and that’s never, ever been done before,” she said.

“We don’t know who is in business and what business they are in as it relates to tourism as no registry has ever been created and this is a mandate of the Tourism Development Corporation.”

Johnson noted that one of the TDC’s key programs at the moment is the Safe Travel Stamp, which is an initiative by the London-based World Travel and Tourism Council.

“It lays out all of the protocols to mitigate against COVID-19 and makes it easy for businesses to go through the inspection process, which is free of charge, and to be able to qualify for the stamp,” said Johnson.

“What the stamp does is it will imbue trust and confidence in the visiting public that the business has been vetted and has met the global standard for mitigation. It also says that a business has agreed to ongoing monitoring to ensure they are continuing to abide by the rules to ensure that employees and visitors are safe.”

Johnson noted the Safe Travel Stamp accreditation will function similar to a Better Business Bureau list.

“Visitors can look at which businesses have been vetted and met the global standard and they can see from that list business they may wish to do business with,” said Johnson.

“We are paying a very close eye and monitoring those business every three or four months. Those not in compliance will be given a warning and if they don’t adjust, will be moved from the list.”

She also noted the TDC is working with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) on a seal of approval tourism-related business can qualify for.

“They will be vetted according to some best practices and international standards. We should be rolling that out later this year,” said Johnson.

She noted the TDC is facilitating the creation of the Bahamas Association of Shore Experiences, with an annual general meeting soon to come.