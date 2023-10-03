Total arrivals hit 6.6 million in August

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Total visitor arrivals to The Bahamas reached 6.6 million in August, according to the latest data from the Central Bank.

The Central Bank, in its Monthly Economic and Financial Developments report for August, noted total arrivals from January to August were up 53.5 percent from January to August.

Official data provided by the Ministry of Tourism (MOT) revealed that total visitor arrivals expanded to 0.74 million in August from 0.62 million in the corresponding period of 2022. Arrivals by sea rose to 0.62 million from 0.50 million passengers in the prior year. In addition, air traffic improved moderately to 0.13 million—representing 98 percent of the pre-pandemic high that was registered in 2019.

Total arrivals to New Providence amounted to 0.32 million visitors. In addition, foreign arrivals to the Family Islands rose more than one-fourth to 0.37 million, as sea and air arrivals advanced to 0.35 million and 0.02 million, respectively. Further, arrivals to Grand Bahama amounted to 0.05 million, surpassing the 0.04 million recorded a year earlier, as respective sea and air passengers totaled 46,031 and 3,249, according to the Central Bank.

“On a year-to-date basis, total arrivals strengthened to 6.6 million visitors, vis-à- vis 4.3 million in the corresponding 2022 period. Contributing to this outcome, air arrivals increased to 1.3 million passengers from 1.0 million in the previous year, reflecting gains in all major markets. Similarly, sea arrivals also accelerated to 5.4 million, from 3.3 million visitors in the preceding year.”

In the short-term vacation rental market, data provided by AirDNA also reflected positive trends during the month of August. Specifically, total room nights sold rose to 161,513 from 140,512 in the comparative 2022 period.