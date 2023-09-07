Top-tier firms sign on to ‘Tee-off for Hunger’ fund-raiser

Fidelity swings into action in title sponsor role

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With two weeks to go before teams hit the greens for the 2nd Annual Tee-Off for Hunger golf tournament to raise funds for the Bahamas Feeding Network (BFN), organizers report they are seeing “unprecedented interest” in supporting the cause that has become a powerful partner in the fight against hunger.

Fidelity will repeat as title sponsor for the tourney to be played at Ocean Club Golf Club on September 18, when more than 100 golfers are expected to hit the course.

“This year the Bahamas Feeding Network is proud to announce that in addition to Fidelity coming back on as title sponsor, we have an unprecedented number of platinum sponsors from a cross-section of industries, and we want to thank them for stepping up to the plate,” said James Palacious, BFN Executive Director.

“Despite a return to pre-COVID employment, rising prices and a period of catching up have created ongoing challenges for many families who continue to struggle to put food on the table. The Bahamas Feeding Network is the safety net they rely on.”

The Bahamas Feeding Network distributes groceries and coupons, providing some 60,000 meals a month through a network of nearly 100 churches and feeding centers.

The golf tournament, hosted by Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas, is a major fund-raiser for the organization that operates in large part through volunteers.

Last year, the event raised more than $50,000 and BFN is hoping to top that figure this year.

Simplified Lending and Kanoo, gold sponsors in the inaugural tournament, upped their participation to platinum for the 2nd annual Tee-off for Hunger.

Texas-based Beck Group again came in with a major donation; it provided more than 120 custom golf shirts, vaulting it to the platinum level.

Other platinum sponsors include Doctors Hospital, which rallied last year, and Nassau Agencies Ltd., who is participating for the first time.

“We believe in the cause, the unquestionable need to feed, but we also appreciate how the Bahamas Feeding Network operates and the business model it follows as a non-profit with accountability, transparency and maximum efficiency,” Fidelity’s Vice President and donations chairman Crestwell Gardiner said.

More than two dozen other corporate sponsors are joining the fund-raiser in other categories of sponsorship or gifts, including hotel stays, dinners, cigars, rum cakes and art with a valuable Amos Ferguson original being donated by Nassau Glass.