TOP OF THE CLASS: Bahamian tourism rebounding faster than rest of the region, says Cooper

Jamaican tourism minister hails Caribbean’s resilience

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas’ tourism industry is rebounding even faster than the rest of the Caribbean, according to Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper.

Cooper, who was speaking at the reopening of the Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort and Offshore Island yesterday, noted: “This is a magnificent rebound of this resort and it signals the rebound of our industry here in The Bahamas.”

He added: “The Bahamas is rebounding even faster than the rest of the Caribbean.”

The reopening of the Royal Bahamian resort yesterday followed a $55 million renovation of the 404-room resort, which also welcomed 900 employees.

Cooper congratulated Sandals Resorts International Executive Chairman Adam Stewart for continuing the legacy of his father, the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, and also thanked him for his partnership and investments in The Bahamas.

Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett noted that the region has been “nimble” in its response to the pandemic.

“Indeed, the Caribbean has been nimble and the truth is that when the story is told about recovery, the Caribbean stands out,” said Bartlett.

“The latest report from the UNWTO indicated that the Caribbean is the fastest recovering region of the world in tourism.”

Bartlett also stressed the importance of the development of human capital to support the industry.

He also noted that food is the highest level of consumption in the tourism industry and stressed the need to build capacity to meet the level of consumption that tourism provides.