Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Top cop probe continues

0
SHARES
19
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Findings from an investigation into bribery allegations levied against former head of the Criminal Investigations Department Michael Johnson could possibly be made public, according to National Security Minister Wayne Munroe who fielded questions from reports on Monday morning.

Munroe noted that “if there are outcomes that result in criminal implications, then that fact will be made public as people go to court.”

Munroe’s comments came on the heels of Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander revealing that the investigation should be wrapped up by the end of the year.

Munroe noted that investigators from the United States and the United Kingdom have partner with local police on the probe, but could not confirm whether or not the outside  team were in country as previously stated by police officials.

The national security minister made it clear on Monday that he is not a part of the investigation, as “it is being run by the security and intelligence branch.”

The allegations against Johnson surfaced following leaked recordings which allegedly captured what is believed to be a financial quid-pro-quo arraignment between Johnson and a now-deceased alleged gang leader, identified as Michael Fox Jr.

It is alleged that the arrangement between Johnson and Fox Jr. was in connection with a money heist in November 2023, which Fox. Jr, and two others who were also shot and killed this year, were implicated in.

Polls

How do you view Prime Minister Davis' efforts to draw global attention to the issue of climate change?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

How do you view Prime Minister Davis' efforts to draw global attention to the issue of climate change?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture