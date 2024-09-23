Top cop probe continues

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Findings from an investigation into bribery allegations levied against former head of the Criminal Investigations Department Michael Johnson could possibly be made public, according to National Security Minister Wayne Munroe who fielded questions from reports on Monday morning.

Munroe noted that “if there are outcomes that result in criminal implications, then that fact will be made public as people go to court.”

Munroe’s comments came on the heels of Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander revealing that the investigation should be wrapped up by the end of the year.

Munroe noted that investigators from the United States and the United Kingdom have partner with local police on the probe, but could not confirm whether or not the outside team were in country as previously stated by police officials.

The national security minister made it clear on Monday that he is not a part of the investigation, as “it is being run by the security and intelligence branch.”

The allegations against Johnson surfaced following leaked recordings which allegedly captured what is believed to be a financial quid-pro-quo arraignment between Johnson and a now-deceased alleged gang leader, identified as Michael Fox Jr.

It is alleged that the arrangement between Johnson and Fox Jr. was in connection with a money heist in November 2023, which Fox. Jr, and two others who were also shot and killed this year, were implicated in.