Top cop confirmed Lyford Cay School student gun threat, under investigation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander confirmed to Eyewitness News that The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) is aware of an alleged threat made by a student who attends Lyford Cay International School, he said authorities are closely monitoring the matter.

Fernander added that Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr. Chaswell Hanna, who is in charge of the schooling division, is closely investigating the alleged incident and officials will be speaking with school administrators.

A press conference is expected to be held at the Police Headquarters with respect to the alleged matter later this afternoon.

This is a developing story.