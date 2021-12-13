TOP 10: The Bahamas’ Chantel O’Brian makes history in Miss Universe pageant

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Chantel O’Brian made history last night, becoming the first Bahamian woman to place top 10 in the revered Miss Universe contest in its 70-year history.

Eighty women from around the world vied to become the next Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel.

O’Brian, 27, has become a silent favorite among the contestants with a growing fan base who resonate with her elegance, charm and charisma.

Before the coronation evening, O’Brien received the Carnival Spirit award from Carnival Cruise Line in honor of the work done by her charity, ‘The Leading Ladies Project’.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, O’Brian said: “I just was thinking God did it, knowing that I came to do something specific.

“And I, while on stage, just knew that at the end of the day God’s work will be done.

“So, my advice to anyone who has a particular dream or whatever have you, even if people don’t understand it or they don’t get why you’re passionate about it, just continue to remain focused.”

O’Brian competed on the final night of the competition, but missed out on the top five.

It was Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu who took the crown on the night.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis congratulated O’Brian, saying as a mentor and advocate for children’s education, she is an “inspiration and role model for all Bahamians who strive for excellence”.

He said: “Tonight, we are so very, very proud of Ms Chantel O’Brian. Congratulations.”

The pageant includes displays of dazzling national costumes, swimwear and a series of interview questions to test contestants’ public speaking skills.

Sunday’s contest was hosted by US television personality Steve Harvey.

According to organizers, the pageant was expected to reach around 600 million viewers