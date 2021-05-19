TOOTING HIS HORN: Lloyd dismisses PLP Yamacraw candidate’s criticism of Education Ministry’s performance

Education minister: We have done a “tremendous” job and he knows it

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd yesterday hit out at educator Zane Lightbourne over criticisms of the ministry’s work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lightbourne, who is the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate for Yamacraw for the upcoming general election, appeared as a special guest on Straight Talk Live with Lionel Sands on Global Radio 99.5 FM.

He outlined what he believes education in The Bahamas should look like, along with plans for his constituencies, and furthered opined on the operation of the Ministry of Education during the pandemic.

Responding to those comments, Lloyd told reporters outside Cabinet yesterday that he was “disappointed” with the way Lightbourne represented himself.

He credited the “outstanding job” the ministry did in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, leading a team in assisting displaced residents and spearheading a national effort involving different agencies.

“He knows the work that this ministry is and department are doing in the execution in our responsibility as a government for education and he was a part of that,” Lloyd said.

“So, for him to make these statements is just flat out dishonest. It’s just simply dishonest because he knows that is not true.”

The education minister also dismissed comments from Lightbourne on the reclassification of Ministry of Education employees.

“We have done a tremendous job in settling a lot of the issues,” he said.

“We have a ways to go, absolutely admittedly, but we have done well and they have admitted that we have done well in that respect.

“I think it’s unfair and dishonest because they know better. It’s really regrettable that it comes from those quarters.”

He added that the Minnis administration met issues in place upon coming into office that they have resolved and are working to resolve, which they deserve a measure of credit for.

Asked whether he believes Lightbourne’s comments may be politically motivated, given he is now entering frontline politics, Lloyd said: “I cannot speak for his motives and intentions.

“I do, however, wish to state that it is unfair because I know that he knows better and I think he should be honest to the Bahamian people because he was part of a great effort and I congratulate him for that and he knows what we have been doing and he knows that we have done great work with great work yet to be done.”