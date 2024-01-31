TOO MUCH LOSS: PM tables Bail Act amendment in Parliament

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Prime Minister Phillip Davis tabling amendments to the Bail Act in the lower chamber of parliament today.

He lamented that the country has suffered “too much loss” as a result of violence on our streets. He also argued that the decision to deny bail for those who commit serious offenses while out on bail is also a life-saving measure.

He pointed to the number of lives that have been lost due to gun violence in recent times, the majority of those persons on bail, being electronically monitored. Prime Minister Davis added that he’s prepared to face criticism from those who argue that this decision infringes on one’s constitutional right. The concerns he said are “misplaced”.

The amendments to the Bail Act are one of the government’s measures to tackle what some have described as a crime crisis.