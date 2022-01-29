TOO FAR IN: PS defends govt’s $31M spend on baseball stadium; says govt can’t let investment die

Financial secretary: Stadium was designed for positive social impact, not a profit center for govt

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — If the government does not forge ahead with the construction of the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium, the investment will die, according to Press Secretary Clint Watson, who said: “We can’t let that happen.”

Watson, while speaking at a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, was asked about the government’s rationale for seeking to invest a further $31 million at this time to complete the project, which has been much delayed.

“We cannot stop investing in sports because we are having issues socially,” said Watson.

“As a matter of fact the investment in sports seeks to curtail a lot of what’s happening socially.

“While we are addressing and finding resources for those issues at the forefront, we have got to continue to invest in infrastructure and sporting programs for our athletes.

“There are so many Bahamians who need this outlet. If we don’t do anything to bring it to fruition, the entire investment dies, and we can’t let that happen.”

Works Minister Alfred Sears recently told Parliament that more than $31 million will be needed to complete the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium.

You can’t always measure investments by profitably. This is why we have taxes and so forth to help offset that. – Financial Secretary Simon Wilson

The Christie administration initially contracted Woslee Construction Company to build the stadium for about $24.9 million.

According to Sears, that figure was adjusted to $21.4 million then increased to $27.5 million after contingency and provisional fees were added.

Financial Secretary Simon Wilson, commenting on the development, noted: “I don’t know if the stadium is supposed to be a profit center for the government. I don’t know if that was the plan.

“It was designed to have a positive social impact among young persons, as well as the wider community.

“You can’t always measure investments by profitably. This is why we have taxes and so forth to help offset that.”