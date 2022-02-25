‘TOO COMPLICATED’: Marinas say tedious entry process hampering income potential

Maury: No one worries about the charter fee; it’s the entry process that’s concerning

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Marina operators are advocating for the entry process for boaters to be simplified as it has become “too complicated”, with president of the Association of Bahamas Marinas Peter Maury noting that this nation was only capturing half of its potential yacht charter fees intake.

Maury, while giving a presentation at a Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) virtual meeting yesterday, noted: “To be quite honest, among the marinas, we are probably not even capturing half of what should be paid in charter fees.

“There is so much more that’s out there. We should probably be doing a million a month in charter fees — at least $10 million a year.”

Maury added: “The biggest complaint from our guests is the entry process; it’s just become so complicated with all the visas and the customs questionnaire.

“It’s got to be easier.

“No one worries about paying the charter fee; it’s the entry process that’s concerning, and having to spend three and four hours filling out a declaration to come into the country.

“By the time they get to the marinas, they are so upset it’s hard to calm them down.

“We are still advocating that this entry process becomes easier.”

According to Maury, the yachting industry is a significant contributor to the country’s gross domestic product. He noted that boaters spend a significant amount on fuel as well as in grocery stores and restaurants.