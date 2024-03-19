‘TOO BAD YOU SAID NO’: Davis responds to Pintard’s wasted money claims

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis slammed Free National Movement Leader (FNM) Michael Pintard via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday evening after the opposition leader downplayed the importance of the Davis administration’s trip to Botswana which is aimed at strengthening diplomatic relations.

Prime Minister Davis, in his scathing clapback at Pintard, said “the opposition doesn’t understand how the world works in 2024, the Bahamian people do.”

Pintard asserted Tuesday afternoon that the prime minister and his delegation could have chosen to focus on more important social ills affecting The Bahamas instead of traveling to Africa at this time.

The FNM leader said he declined the invitation to attend because he did not deem the visit as a sound decision as the country grapples with a myriad of issues.

Prime Minister Davis tweeted from Botswana, “Pintard was invited to Botswana, a country widely considered one of Africa’s biggest success stories. It’s too bad he said no, so that he could perform at a press conference instead – he missed an opportunity to learn something from a country with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.”

“I am never going to stop promoting our country or building the bridges and relationships that bring our people new opportunities. I will continue to strengthen our partnerships and build alliances on issues that matter to us – whether it’s a blockade to protect our borders, fighting against weapons trafficking, standing up for us on climate change, or getting us off the blacklist.”

He continued, “The world is changing quickly, and the FNM is simply out of their depth –they got duped in the disastrous Oban deal, they brought in no new investments, they had one of the worst COVID performances in the region, and my predecessor sat in a hallway, disrespected and forgotten – perhaps because his idea of foreign policy was saying The Bahamas was corrupt, instead of promoting our many strengths and the ingenuity of our people.”

Pintard suggested Tuesday afternoon that government allegedly spent $500 million dollars on the Botswana trip.