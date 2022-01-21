TOGETHER AGAINST COVID-19: Govt supplies 6K masks to local feeding programs

Mask distribution initiative ramps up to equip key feeding programs on New Providence

Govt to expand free mask distribution to Grand Bahama, Eleuthera and Central Andros in coming days

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As part of its ongoing effort to help Bahamians stay safe and reduce the transmission of COVID, the Davis administration expanded the distribution of free medical grade KN95 masks on Wednesday, January 19, to include several local feeding programs on New Providence.

Six thousand free masks were distributed by NEMA (National Emergency Management Agency) to Great Commission Ministries and Counselling Centre, International Deliverance Praying Ministry and Hands for Hunger.

Each organization received 2,000 masks that will be given for free to people visiting their feeding centers.

Members of the organizations expressed their sincere thanks to the government for its timely donation, noting that the free mask initiative is a great tool that helps Bahamians and residents protect themselves in the face of the pandemic.

Maxine Bethel, operations manager at Great Commission Ministries, remarked that the masks are a blessing that will surely “come in handy” given that they serve over 400 people daily at their Wulff Road location.

Founded in 1987, Great Commission serves the needy, shelters the homeless, conducts empowerment classes and provides counselling services.

Bishop Lawrence Rolle, a community leader whose ministry feeds thousands of people every week, was also deeply appreciative of the donation.

“Some members of our congregation are unable to afford masks, and so, the free mask distribution initiative is a welcome help,” Rolle remarked.

“The donation shows the concern of the government for the people.”

Keisha Ellis, executive director of Hands for Hunger, was delighted to accept the donation as the free masks will help to protect employees, volunteers and beneficiaries.

“It came at exactly the right time,” shared Ellis.

“It means a great deal and will go a long way, especially given that Hands for Hunger interacts so much with the public.”

In the coming days, the government will expand free mask distribution to Grand Bahama, Eleuthera and Central Andros.

Free mask distribution is just one part of the Davis administration’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

January has also seen the rollout of free testing on New Providence, the hiring of 50 nurses to help care for patients during a time of great strain on the healthcare system and the launch of the Ask The Doctors Town Hall series, a virtual forum that allows the public to have their questions about COVID-19 answered by medical professionals.