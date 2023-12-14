Toddlers found in pool, investigation underway

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two male toddlers, ages 1 and 3, are in critical condition after they were found in a swimming pool, unresponsive, in the Tropical Gardens community, police said.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 13 December, 2023, according to police.

Official police reports indicate that the toddlers were retrieved from the pool by their parents, who quickly administered CPR until emergency medical technicians arrived at the location.

Authorities said they were transported to the hospital for further medical care.

Police are conducting further investigation into this incident.