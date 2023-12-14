Toddlers found in pool, investigation underway

LocalDecember 14, 2023December 14, 2023 at 4:59 am Theo Sealy
Toddlers found in pool, investigation underway

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two male toddlers, ages 1 and 3, are in critical condition after they were found in a swimming pool, unresponsive, in the Tropical Gardens community, police said.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 13 December, 2023, according to police.

Official police reports indicate that the toddlers were retrieved from the pool by their parents, who quickly administered CPR until emergency medical technicians arrived at the location.

Authorities said they were transported to the hospital for further medical care.

Police are conducting further investigation into this incident.

Tags

, , , , , ,

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

2 comments

I pray for the family. Accidents happen. When it happens to our childen and loved ones we are devastated.
Especially at this time of the year when we are busy preparing and celebrating the ciming holiday.
We shall cintinue to monitor and pray for their speedy recovery.
Please send an alert and warning to be vigilent and protect each other. Especially our “little darlings” at all times.
It’s our responsibility to be accountable for those who cannot protect themselves.

Reply

Leave a Reply

*