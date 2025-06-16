Watch ILTV Live
Toddler hospitalized after near-drowning on West Bay Street

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a near-drowning incident that occurred on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at a beach on West Bay Street, which resulted in a young child being hospitalized.

Preliminary reports indicate that a toddler was found face down in the water near the shoreline. The child was quickly pulled from the water and was observed to be having difficulty breathing. Emergency Medical Services responded and transported the child to hospital, where the toddler is listed in stable condition.

Police are reminding parents and guardians to remain vigilant when children are near water. Constant adult supervision and proper safety measures are critical at beaches, pools, and any other bodies of water to prevent similar incidents.

