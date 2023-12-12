Toddler attacked by dog while at daycare facility in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are urging pet owners to take the necessary precautions to secure their pets after a one-year-old boy was bitten by a dog while at a daycare facility in Grand Bahama Monday afternoon.

Police say that the incident occurred in the Ridge Community. Initial reports indicate that around 2:50 p.m., officers were notified that a dog had entered the daycare through a partially open door, biting the one-year-old victim on his left foot and right leg. The child was transported to the hospital and received medical assistance. His injuries are listed as minor and not life-threatening.

Officers have identified the owner of the dog, who is assisting the police with this investigation. All of the dogs have been removed from the owner’s residence by the Animal Control Unit. Investigations continue into this incident.

Police are advising pet owners to take the necessary precautions to secure their animals and prevent such incidents from happening.