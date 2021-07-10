Toastmasters Club 1600 to launch new Gavel Club at Simpson Penn

Club aims to expose youth to a world outside their own

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The First Bahamas Branch of Toastmasters Club 1600 is deepening its connection to the Simpson Penn Center for Boys with the launch of a new Gavel Club at the juvenile detention facility.

The new initiative follows on the heels of a successful Youth Leadership Program held at the school earlier this year, where students were empowered to communicate, collaborate, think critically and lead.

Devaughn Taylor, the 57th president of the elite organization, said: “We will expand our relationship beyond the eight sessions of a Youth Leadership Program. We will do this by implementing and facilitating a Gavel Club for those students so that our presence is more tangible, and the intangible benefit of positive male role models is shared with those boys that really need it.”

Gavel Clubs are typically established when interested members are either too young or unable to attend regular meetings. They operate like established clubs with speeches, evaluators and officers. However, Gavel Clubs must have a host institution.

This new partnership will enable Simpson Penn’s residents to make use of the communication, public speaking and leadership skills they developed earlier this year. With newfound confidence, it is hoped they will develop a positive outlook on life and learn respect for themselves and others.

Taylor, who previously served as the club’s education vice president, is convinced that greater engagement between his members and the at-risk youth will yield those positive results.

He will be ably assisted by his officers, including Education Vice President (VP) Edward Thurston, Membership VP Ray-Don Poitier, Public Relations VP Brian McPhee, Treasurer Azano Major, Secretary Paul Taylor Jr and Sergeant at Arms Bradley Carey Jr.

This club year, which runs from July 2021 to June 2022, will also see Club 1600 extend its reach to other Toastmasters Clubs, in addition to expanding its partnerships with the community of Union Village, Junior Achievement, the Gentleman’s Club, the T.A.R.A. project, Red Cross and many others.

Internally, the club will introduce initiatives designed for members’ personal and professional development with workshops offered in job interview preparation, resume building, real estate investment, insurance, annuities and retirement plans.

“The year 2020 and now into 2021 has been one of the more difficult times in the world and in this country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Toastmasters was certainly not exempted from this difficulty,” said Taylor. “As we now move into the 2021/2022 administration, we will continue this unrelenting push towards our goals, as next generation leaders, working together towards tomorrow.”