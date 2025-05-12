To All Mothers—We See You, We Honor You!

Dear Editor,

As the world prepares to celebrate Mother’s Day this Sunday, May 11, I am filled with both gratitude and sorrow. While this day is rightfully dedicated to honoring the beautiful women who have given us life, nurtured us, and shaped our hearts, it is also a day that stirs fresh grief for many of us—for those whose mothers are no longer here.

Mother’s Day is a powerful reminder of the immeasurable strength, love, and sacrifice that mothers embody. From the moment of birth to the countless days of care, discipline, and encouragement, a mother’s love becomes the anchor of a child’s life. Yet, in a world often shaped by misogynistic ideologies and systems that undervalue the labor and emotional strength of women—especially mothers—their contributions too often go unrecognized.

Let us remember what the Bible declares in Proverbs 31:28–29 (NIV):

“Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: ‘Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.’”

This verse speaks not only to the biological connection but to the noble spirit of motherhood—the fierce, gentle, unwavering presence that supports us through life’s storms. Today, I want to recognize all mothers—biological, stepmothers, adoptive, grandmothers, godmothers, and those who have stood in the gap as mother figures. A mother is defined not only by birth but by love, sacrifice, and presence.

To the single mothers who carry the weight of being both mom and dad—I salute you. Your courage, determination, and unconditional love do not go unnoticed. You are warriors, and your strength deserves to be celebrated every single day. We see you, we honor you, and we lift you in love.

And to those, like myself, who approach this day with a broken heart, grieving the irreplaceable loss of our mothers—I stand with you. The pain never truly fades, and this day can feel like a spotlight on that empty chair at our table. I believe more must be done to hold space for this grief. Let us create moments and events that allow people to celebrate the memories of their mothers—to light candles, to share stories, to cry and to laugh, wrapped in remembrance.

While we celebrate the living, let us also give voice to those memories that keep our mothers close to our hearts.

So to all mothers—those raising children now, those who have gone before us, and those becoming mothers in spirit—I say thank you. You are the heartbeat of the world. Your love is the light that continues to guide us.

With love, I dedicate this short poem to you:

To all the mothers, near and far,

Your love remains just as you are.

Through sleepless nights and joyful days,

You shaped our hearts in countless ways.

Though some of you now rest above,

We carry on with all your love.

To every mom in every role—

You are our light, our guide, our soul.

With heartfelt admiration,

Shervonne Cash Hollis