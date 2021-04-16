Tito’s teams up with local restaurants for Food 4 Friends

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has meant difficult times for scores of Bahamian workers and families — many of whom have lost their incomes due to widespread safety restrictions. In response, corporate citizens like Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits have stepped in to help.

For a second consecutive year, Tito’s Handmade Vodka — distributed by Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits — has joined forces with two local restaurants to feed Bahamians, specifically those working in the hospitality industry, as part of its Food 4 Friends initiative.

Susan Warren, Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits portfolio specialist, explained: “Tito’s Food 4 Friends is the nonprofit arm of its parent company: 5th Generation. As part of its community outreach, the company graciously gives away free meals to hospitality staff, working with their local distributors.”

In November 2020, Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits was asked to participate in the charity effort. To execute their plans, they teamed up with two local restaurants — The Poop Deck at Sandyport and Taj Mahal — to provide more than 200 meals to workers in the hospitality industry. They did this again April 8, 2021.

Warren noted: “I was extremely pleased that we were again chosen to participate in this charitable event. I immediately reached out to Poop Deck Sandyport and Taj Mahal to again assist us with food preparation and distribution of meals.

“Both restaurants prepared and served the free meals. We could never do this without them. We hope that all those working in the hospitality industry will return to work soon and we’re happy to do our part to assist with these free meals.

“A special thanks to Tito’s Vodka, Poop Deck Sandyport, Taj Mahal, Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits and all who volunteered time and their efforts to feed over 300 people to date.”