LIFE FOR A LIFE: Weekend killing spree believed to be gang-related turf war

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Acting Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander confirmed yesterday that the recent spate of murders over the weekend appear to be the result of an ongoing drug turf war between local gangs.

Five men were killed between Friday and Sunday in a series of deadly shootings — all of which occurred in the southern and south-central divisions.

Fernander said the incidents seem to be a “tit for tat”.

“We are on high alert,” he said.

“Based on our intel we believe and suspect that it is gang-related and it could be retaliation.

“We are on to some good information and we are aware of the different factions and as we speak we have officers out and up and about in trying to identify the players in these gangs to bring them into custody.”

He said police will seek to go after those individuals to disrupt their operations.

“We have upped our presence in those areas and we have teams that are going at these individuals,” Fernander said.

“We continue to build evidence on these individuals and we are trying to break up these gangs.

“They are not in charge of this country, the police are. We are going to try break that up and bring them to court.”

Fernander insisted that police are also working closely with the Office of the Attorney General to review legislation that addresses gangs in the country and determine whether there is sufficient evidence to target the entire organization.

While he did not wish to give any names of individuals or organizations being specifically targeted, the acting commissioner said police are aware of who they are and are following significant leads.

“We don’t want to create another monster,” he continued.

“We have a good idea as to who these individuals are and we are going out hard at them to bring them into custody.”

The first incident of the weekend, which is being speculated as to the beginning of a possible gang war, occurred after 5pm on Friday on 8th Street, the Grove.

Relatives identified the victim as Vernal “Boss” Stubbs, a father of two and a relative of notorious convicted murderer Stephen “Die” Stubbs.

There were two murders on Saturday, one on Thompson Lane and the other on Cordeaux Avenue, west of Market Street.

The latest incident, which claimed the lives of two men, occurred shortly after 6pm on Sunday on Thompson Lane.

Police said the men were standing outside a residence when a black sedan pulled up and a lone gunman exited the vehicle and fired shots at them.

One of the men died on the scene and the other was taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

According to Fernander, police have no one in custody in the matter but are following a number of inquiries and are also appealing to members of the public for information.

Police are appealing to members of the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle that is believed to be involved in that incident.

Fernander said though it is not confirmed, the two incidents on Thompson Lane are believed to be connected, with assailants having killed the wrong target on Saturday.