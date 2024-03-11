Tin Ferl eager to tap into downtown cruise traffic with third pop-up food truck park

Tin Ferl was founded in June 2019 by three friends: Kendrick Delaney, founder of The New Duff; Brandon Kemp, founder of the Nassau Night Market; and Alicia ‘Puppy’ Robinson Treco, founder of Pup Star Entertainment. They joined forces to address some of the issues facing “pop-up” vendors.

Delaney told Eyewitness News: “As co-founder of Tin Ferl Pop-Up Collective, I urge the government to prioritize funding for our current park recently opened on Paradise Island together with the Downtown Culinary Tourism opportunity.”

He further noted: “Our newest park – Paradise Food Village – is the latest innovation in grassroots entrepreneurship, sponsored by Atlantis Paradise Island, Sand Dollar by The Central Bank, and New Providence Ecology Park. Together with the Deputy Prime Minister, they have recognized the need for a supportive space for young, novice vendors and rallied together to execute our mission of Stronger, more Polished Pop-ups.”

Delaney could not disclose the proposed location for the third Tin Ferl food truck park downtown but noted that it would be strategically located and accessible to both locals and tourists.

“Our immediate goal, though, is to solidify our model with the DPM’s financial support of Paradise Food Village- Paradise Island – enabling us to create revenue-generating opportunities and standard operating procedures for our network of vendors in preparation for the Downtown park,” said Delaney. Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, during his mid-year budget debate contribution, noted that Tin Ferl would be opening in the downtown district.

“We anticipate hosting a diverse array of vendors, ranging from hopeful newcomers to seasoned entrepreneurs, all eager to showcase their culinary talents and contribute to the vibrant food scene in The Bahamas. Currently, our network consists of more than 100 vendors who have signed up for an affordable $75 annual membership on www.tinferl.com, guaranteeing paid and polished members priority to vend at our new parks and other private catering gigs,” said Delaney.

He added: “With the DPM offering sponsorship for Tin Ferl’s current park on Paradise Island and the proposed Downtown Park, we will be able to create unique opportunities for local businesses and vendors to tap into cruise passenger traffic downtown, offering an authentic taste of Bahamian cuisine and culture. By investing in Tin Ferl’s growth and success, the government can directly support economic development and job creation within the community, all while recognizing the efforts of a mighty but small crew of volunteers who want to leave a lasting impact by creating fertile stomping grounds for young Bahamian food and craft entrepreneurs.”