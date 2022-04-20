TIMES UP: RBPF Operation Cease Fire to intensify

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have hailed Operation Cease Fire as a “significant success” since its launch, with more than 150 arrests for various matters and the recovery of multiple guns and dangerous drugs.

During the first week of the operation, between April 3rd and April 9th, officers successfully arrested 93 people in relation to murder and possession of firearms and drugs.

Police recovered six firearms and 64 rounds of ammunition, in addition to some 2.33 lbs of drugs from hot-spot areas.

During the second week of the operation, between April 10 and April 16, officers successfully arrested 62 people, including 58 men and four women, for a series of offenses, including threats of harm, attempted murder, murder/organized crime, and warrants of arrest.

Police also seized some $35,452, the majority of which, $34,122, was confiscated from one suspect.

The operation also saw the recovery of one firearm, 10 rounds of ammunition, and 1.86 Ibs of marijuana — the majority of which were in silver foil-wrapped packages, mini ziplock bags, or plastic wrappings.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Acting Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander attributed the success of the operation to the hard work of police officers and the active participation and collaboration of members of the public.

He noted that drugs are currently the fuel of the gang war, which has seen the killing of dozens of men in recent weeks.

“We’ve been reaping some excellent results and it only could get better because we are going to intensify and we are just trying to continue consistency and trying to sustain that presence out there in our communities and in hot spots,” Fernander said.

“We could do it. We are just pleading to members of the public to continue to assist your Royal Bahamas Police Force to make this country safe.”

There were 22 murders recorded in The Bahamas in March, making it the deadliest month on record for the country as the most murders ever recorded in a single month was 21 in May 2012.

There have been 45 murders in the country for the year so far, according to Eyewitness News records.

The latest incident was a woman who was shot by another woman on Pinewood Drive shortly after 3pm on Sunday and later died in hospital.

But Fernander indicated that this was an isolated incident that was also domestic.

He underscored that due to the saturated patrols, within minutes the suspect was arrested and taken into custody and will likely be taken to court this week.

He further pointed to the previous killing on Andros Avenue where officers were also able to intercept the suspect, with the firearm, immediately after the shooting happened.

The operation focuses on drug and firearm traffickers and hot-spots for drug distribution, along with targeting prolific offenders and gang members believed to be involved in criminal activity

It also seeks to saturate hot spot areas throughout New Providence with officers and mobile patrol units who are able to disrupt crime as it is happening.

Fernander insisted that “time is up” for those offenders, and they will “ceasefire”.