NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Ministry of Works officials are on the ground in Abaco today undertaking a demolition exercise in an unregulated community known as “Gaza,” in Abaco.

Ministry officials confirmed to Eyewitness News Tuesday morning that an estimated 80 homes are to be torn down today.

The demolition exercise is part of the government’s shantytown shutdown; a move to eradicate unregulated communities throughout The Bahamas.