TIMELINE: Eyes on COVID-19 in The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – More than 600,000 people have contracted COVID-19 globally. Health officials in The Bahamas have been monitoring the global outbreak since mid- January. Below is a live timeline of virus’ track to the country’s shores, its impact and response efforts.

February “moderate to high” 28 – Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) raised the risk of coronavirus disease transmission in the region from 11 – WHO announced its official name for the virus as “COVID-19”, short for “coronavirus disease 2019. 4 – MOH enacted its Novel Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Plan (NCPRP).

January 30 – Government implemented an immediate travel ban , restricting all travel from China. China had confirmed nearly 10,000 cases. 23 – Chinese government locked down Wuhan – believed to be the epicentre of the outbreak – and cut all transport into and out of city. 20 – MOH announced it was monitoring a coronavirus outbreak in China. This came just days after the World Health Organization (WHO) advised that its China Country office was monitoring cases of pneumonia of “unknown cause” detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province of China.



Read about the latest developments in the coronavirus outbreak here.

[Sign up for our newsletter to get up to the minute, breaking news coverage on the salient issues in The Bahamas. All stories linked within the newsletter are free to access for a limited time.]