TIMELINE: Eyes on COVID-19 in The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – More than 600,000 people have contracted COVID-19 globally. Health officials in The Bahamas have been monitoring the global outbreak since mid- January. Below is a live timeline of virus’ track to the country’s shores, its impact and response efforts.
-
March
- 30 – Three more cases are confirmed in New Providence.
- 28 – A 35-year-old woman with no recent travel history tested positive for COVID-19 in Grand Bahama.
- 27 – Another case is confirmed in New Providence. There are now nine cases in New Providence and one in Grand Bahama
- 26 – Four additional cases are confirmed on New Providence, bringing the total number of cases to nine. Health officials say country experiencing a “surge“.
- 24 – A fifth COVID-19 case is confirmed on Grand Bahama. The patient has no relevant travel history.
- 23 – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced a 24-hour curfew and border shutdown among additional measures that expand the emergency powers regulations
- 22 – Health officials announced that they had tested 117 people that point – the confirmed cases stood at 4.
- 21 – The judiciary expands its COVID-19 protocols, after reducing court operations just a few days prior.
- 20 – Fourth case of COVID-19 confirmed in country.
- 19 – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced emergency orders activating partial nationwide shutdown and nightly curfew.
- 18 – The government tables emergency COVID-19 regulations. The prime minister confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in country.
- 17 – the Governor General declares a state of emergency in The Bahamas.
- 16 – Bahamas Carnival 2020 is postponed. San Salvador’s Club Med temporarily suspend its operations. The Bahamas Department of Corrections suspended visitations, commissary and all public activities. Braemar cruise ship sets sail for Cuba, where its passengers were flown home.
- 15 – Officials confirm the country’s first case of COVID-19: a 61-year-old Bahamian woman with no recent travel history. Prince George Dock closed as cruise lines world-wide suspended their operations amid the pandemic. The US Embassy cancelled immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments indefinitely. Officials also announced the closure of all schools.
- 14 – Braemar cruise ship carrying five persons who tested positive for COVID-19 arrived in Bahamians waters but was not allowed to dock.
- 12 – The country withdrew from hosting this year’s General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS).
- 11 – WHO officially classified the global spread of COVID-19 as a pandemic. CMO and ORG director named co-chairs of the National Coordination Committee on COVID-19. Healthcare professionals ran out of the Fleming Street clinic and abandoned an ill-patient over coronavirus fears.
- 5 – Government expanded COVID-19 travel restrictions to deny entry to non-residents that have traveled to Iran, South Korea, and Italy. MOH began training for possible cases.
- 4 – Government announced plans to use an additional $4 million from the Contingency Fund to support MOH COVID-19 response. The Quarantine (Novel Coronavirus “2019-NCOV”) Order is tabled, declaring China an “infected place” for six months.
- 1 – PM Minnis said disease represents a grave threat, announces national coordinating committee. 50 COVID-19 test kits in country, and more being ordered.
-
February
-
- 28 – Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) raised the risk of coronavirus disease transmission in the region from “moderate to high”
- 11 – WHO announced its official name for the virus as “COVID-19”, short for “coronavirus disease 2019.
- 4 – MOH enacted its Novel Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Plan (NCPRP).
-
-
January
- 30 – Government implemented an immediate travel ban, restricting all travel from China. China had confirmed nearly 10,000 cases.
- 23 – Chinese government locked down Wuhan – believed to be the epicentre of the outbreak – and cut all transport into and out of city.
- 20 – MOH announced it was monitoring a coronavirus outbreak in China. This came just days after the World Health Organization (WHO) advised that its China Country office was monitoring cases of pneumonia of “unknown cause” detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province of China.
Read about the latest developments in the coronavirus outbreak here.
[Sign up for our newsletter to get up to the minute, breaking news coverage on the salient issues in The Bahamas. All stories linked within the newsletter are free to access for a limited time.]