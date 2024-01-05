‘Time for more churches to step in the ring against crime’

This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
The Church function is not to get in political administration affairs but to preach and teach and live God’s word, but many have accepted funds to support various churches’ functions. The Government is responsible to training and providing manpower to fight crime, they have fallen asleep.
Secondly, the community as a whole need to support the police and let them do their job. Admit it, the Bahamas need outside help before it become a little hoodlum place like Haiti and some other countries. Use half of Tourism advertising money spent in the USA and Canada on building up the Police, Defense and prison expansion. Every nation builds up its defense except us. Our leaders are weak, scary and use the voters to maintain their political opportunity. We need to FOCUS on the well-being of this country rather than trying to fight international battles that are not our primary concerns.