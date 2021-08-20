TIME FOR A NEW PARLIAMENT: Public Health and Integrity Commission bills fall away; must be re-tabled

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Several of the Minnis administration’s key legislative agenda tabled throughout its tenure will fall away as Parliament was dissolved yesterday.

Any bills or legislation previously brought forth by the administration will now have to be tabled again if they are re-elected.

This includes legislation like the newly tabled Public Health Emergency Bill and the bill to establish an Integrity Commission.

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, serving in his capacity as provost marshal, read two proclamations from the governor general yesterday officially proroguing parliamentary procedures until September 22.

Rolle read a proclamation to dissolve this session of Parliament, which began on May 24, 2017, today.

The provost marshal said the new session of Parliament will be held on October 6, 2021, at 10 am.

Prorogation ends a session of Parliament and the government’s legislative agenda falls away, while dissolution ends the life of Parliament — which is usually five years.

If parliamentarians were to return to the Lower Chamber on September 22, the governor general would have to read a new Speech from the Throne.

Following dissolution, the governor general has to issue writs for a general election within 90 days.

According to the Parliamentary Elections Act, an election must be held 21 to 30 days after election writs are issued.

Normally, voter registration ends one day prior to the date Parliament is dissolved.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced yesterday that he has advised the governor general to issue the writs of election for Thursday, September 16, 2021.

A full listing of all bills left on the legislative agenda before Parliament’s dissolution can be found here.