TIGHTER MEASURES: Bimini under curfew, increased restrictions 

Bimini recorded 24 cases in a week

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Wide sweeping restrictions were reintroduced on Bimini last night, including the implementation of a 7pm to 5am nightly curfew.

The competent authority made the announcement in an amendment to the emergency orders at 1pm, giving residents hours to prepare for the impending curfew and other changes.

In addition to the curfew, social gatherings and wedding receptions were prohibited.

All bars were also ordered closed and prohibited from operating.

According to the orders, groups must be limited to a maximum of five people on beaches and parks.

Hotel and cruise ship guests will be required to remain on the premises of the hotel or cruise ship during the curfew period.

“Hotel and cruise ship guests may also move between the hotel and marine, to the extent the marina is part of the premises of the hotel, during the curfew period,” read the amended orders.

While wedding attendees have been limited to 10 people, including the officiant.

Additionally, church services have now been scheduled.

A church service may be held between 6am and 6pm daily, provided physical distancing and other health protocols are observed in accordance with the Bahamas Christian Council and approved by the Ministry of Health.

A spike in COVID-19 cases on the island in recent days prompted the reintroduction of the restrictive measures.

According to the statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, teams from the Ministry of Health were deployed to Bimini on Thursday to carry out vaccinations on the island and provide assistance to the health team on the island.

“Residents throughout The Bahamas, including those who are partially or fully vaccinated, are reminded to continue to practice the recommended health measures to reduce and control the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the OPM said.

Bimini did not record any new cases on Wednesday.

The island saw 24 new cases in a seven-day period.

The island has recorded a total of 173 cases since the onset of the pandemic.

As of June 24, 149 cases had been recorded on Bimini and Cat Cay.

Meanwhile, there were 36 newly confirmed infections in The Bahamas on Wednesday – 31 on New Providence and five on Grand Bahama.

Total cases were pushed to 12,735, of which 800 remain active.

To date, 11,603 cases have recovered.

A total of 46 cases remains hospitalized.