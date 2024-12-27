THREE STRAIGHT: Saxons top field after 2024 Boxing Day Junkanoo parade

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Saxons Superstars have unofficially achieved their third consecutive victory after storming down Bay Street in the 2024 Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade, according to unofficial results from the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP).

In the A category, the Saxons Superstars secured first place with 92.06 points behind a dazzling display based around the theme “masquerade of nations.”

The Saxons were also awarded the prize for best performance, best lead banner and best music.

Roots followed in second place, earning 88.70 points, under the theme “welcome to Jamaica.” The group’s brass section belted groovy arrangements of popular dancehall and reggae classics, propelling them to second place in the music category, first place in overall costuming and first place in choreography.

The World Famous Valley Boys, who depicted France, took third place with 86.87 points after a controversial year that saw the legacy Junkanoo group bitterly split in two.

One Family came in fourth with 86.65 points, rushing to the theme “coastal paradise,” while Genesis’ presentation of “echoes of Polynesia” landed them in fifth place with 84.32 points.

Music Makers were sixth with 59.55 points, and Prodigal Sons finished seventh with 34.87 points.

In the B category, the Fancy Dancers once again claimed the top spot, achieving first place with 80.57 points under the theme “dreams.” Colours closely followed in second place with its celebration of Disney’s Lookout Cay scoring 80.45 points, and The Immortals secured third place with 71.70 points.

Conquerors for Christ earned fourth place with 62.20 points, Dynasty took fifth with 57.41 points, The Mighty Eagles were sixth with 57.10 points, The New Vikings placed seventh with 37.14 points, and Z Bandits finished eighth with 33.27 points.

The second faction of the Valley Boys, known as “the way forward,” had Bay Street to themselves at the conclusion of the parade—however, their rush was not scored by the JCNP.

The above results are based on unofficial data from the JCNP and are subject to confirmation.