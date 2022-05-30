THREE RAPES IN THREE WEEKS: Another woman sexually assaulted in Grand Bahama

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Two men entered a residence in South Bahamia, Grand Bahama, and robbed an Italian woman of $525 before sexually assaulting her, according to police.

This is the third reported rape in Grand Bahama in recent weeks.

The latest incident occurred around 2am Sunday.

Police said two men entered the residence, robbed the woman, and had sex with her against her will.

When contacted, Assistant Superintendent Steven Rolle said there were two other incidents of women being raped on Freeport in recent weeks.

In both, their residences were broken into.

In one incident, a woman’s home was broken into and the suspect took her to a nearby beach and sexually assaulted her.

Rolle said these matters were under investigation and after consultation with the deputy commissioner of police and the commissioner of police, additional measures will be taken on the island to increase police presence and patrols to arrest the individuals responsible and bring them before the courts.

He said the sexual assaults were of serious concern.

“We’re still investigating those matters,” Rolle told Eyewitness News.

“Police on Grand Bahama now are doing their endeavor best. They’re beefing up patrols and operations to get this sick person or persons into custody.”

Rolle said: “It is concerning. And we advise the public if you see anything that seems suspicious or any person that seems suspicious, just call the police. We don’t care what it is, just call. That is our job and we are here to serve the public.

“Whatever it may be, please, try to get as much detail as possible so that they can assist the police when it comes to trying to identify the person or persons responsible for these crimes.”

Last week, police issued a bulletin and composite sketch for an unknown man wanted for rape and armed robbery, advising that the public should “approach with extreme caution, [as] he is considered to be armed and dangerous”.

Police were still searching for that individual.

Police also released a wanted bulletin for Christopher Forbes, 25, for questioning in relation to rape earlier this month.

He was later arrested, questioned, and subsequently released.

Eyewitness News understands police do not believe Forbes is responsible for the incidents.

There have also been several reported rapes in New Providence in recent weeks.

According to reports, authorities received a complaint of alleged rape of a woman in southern New Providence on May 8.

The specifics of the incident were unclear.

In a separate incident, a woman jogging in the early morning hours was approached by a man, who pulled her into bushes and sexually assaulted her, though the exact date of that matter was not clear.

When asked if those incidents could be connected to a serial rapist, Deputy Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said police were investigating all scenarios.

At the time, police warned women to exercise the “necessary caution” while exercising and to be “aware of their surroundings when arriving at home”.

Yesterday, Rolle again cautioned residents to be on their guard.