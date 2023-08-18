Three positive cases of Dengue Fever recorded on New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health & Wellness has confirmed that three positive cases of Dengue Fever have been recorded in New Providence.

The ministry noted in a statement yesterday that there was no reported travel history among the cases identified, and all parties have been treated and successfully recovered.

Dengue Fever is a viral illness spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, commonly found in and around living spaces such as residences and businesses. This mosquito lives and multiplies in objects which harbor standing water, including tires, buckets, derelict vehicles, old appliances, bottles and bottle caps.

People are encouraged to cover water storage receptacles, check potted plants and bromeliads for standing water, and ensure screens at doors and windows are intact.

The ministry noted that the Aedes aegypti mosquito can bite at any time it is more active shortly after dawn and before dusk. People are encouraged to wear long-sleeved shirts and long trousers of light materials to protect themselves and stay hydrated despite the heat. The public is further advised to use approved mosquito repellants containing DEET, Icaridin, or IR3535, and according to the product’s instructions.

Symptoms of Dengue Fever include headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, rash, aches and pains such as eye pain – typically behind the eyes, muscle, bone and joint pain. Persons experiencing fever and two or more of these symptoms are urged to see a healthcare provider.

The ministry noted that the National Communicable Disease Surveillance Unit (NSU), in collaboration with the Department of Environmental Health Services (DEHS), has been actively monitoring this situation and has instituted preventive mosquito breeding measures. Regularly scheduled fogging continues as weather permits.